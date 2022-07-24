Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,093 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Illumina by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,371,337,000 after purchasing an additional 406,181 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Illumina by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $641,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Illumina by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,380 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $629,772,000 after purchasing an additional 189,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $532,645,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in Illumina by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,327,517 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen set a $412.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.67.

Illumina Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $201.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.94 and its 200-day moving average is $291.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,065.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,157 shares of company stock valued at $271,960. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.