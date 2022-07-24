Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,917 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Lam Research by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $612.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $617.74.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $463.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $456.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.79. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $375.87 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

