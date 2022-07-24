Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,158,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,578,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 96,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 17.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 573,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 85,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 387,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 41,037 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of ISD stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.