Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $1,424,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,629,841.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $449.00 to $421.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stephens boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.88.

Shares of GWW opened at $473.88 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $529.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $470.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.70.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

