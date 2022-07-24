Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,154 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88.

