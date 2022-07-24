Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,688,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 2,506,550.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 350,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,558,000 after purchasing an additional 350,917 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,693,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 556.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 120,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,933,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Price Performance

IMCG opened at $55.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.65. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $76.39.

