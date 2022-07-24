Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,898 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 114.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,309 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $588,506,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,923 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 451.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915,720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,090,000 after purchasing an additional 749,784 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 819,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,038,000 after purchasing an additional 503,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 808,554 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,008,000 after purchasing an additional 486,323 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $280.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $296.84.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Cowen upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.95.

In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total value of $88,142.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $88,142.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,743 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,160. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

