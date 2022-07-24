Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 13,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $69.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.35.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

