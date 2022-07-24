STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Position Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 425.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

STERIS Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $217.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 91.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.30. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $192.40 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 71.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

