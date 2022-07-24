Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.14 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

