Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 241 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMH. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $226.77 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $189.94 and a one year high of $318.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.16.

