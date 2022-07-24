Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 272 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,022,000 after buying an additional 514,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,291,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,845,000 after purchasing an additional 154,906 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,978,000 after purchasing an additional 635,823 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,506 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,581,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.34 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.