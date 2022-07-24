Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.79 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RLJ shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

