Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SONY. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY opened at $86.96 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.20 and its 200 day moving average is $96.31.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

