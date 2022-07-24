TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in TotalEnergies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($56.57) to €59.00 ($59.60) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($57.58) to €59.00 ($59.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.36. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.5099 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Articles

