Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases New Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 421,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

