Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,076,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,879,000 after acquiring an additional 233,350 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $7,484,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 39,212 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 32,903 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,645,000 after buying an additional 25,066 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

CHCT opened at $37.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.77. The company has a market cap of $933.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.57 and a 52-week high of $50.76.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHCT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.