Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 4,400 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,795,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,774,000 after buying an additional 432,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,362,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,592,000 after acquiring an additional 638,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,118,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,412,000 after purchasing an additional 470,227 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,712,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,973,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after buying an additional 68,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of BNL opened at $21.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.94. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 161.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BNL. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.