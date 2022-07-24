The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Reduced by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Allstate were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after buying an additional 1,314,237 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,916,000 after acquiring an additional 107,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $575,564,000 after buying an additional 119,586 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,036,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Allstate by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,600,000 after purchasing an additional 672,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $116.20 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.91 and its 200 day moving average is $128.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.58.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

