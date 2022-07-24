North Star Investment Management Corp. Invests $36,000 in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCID. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,982,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lucid Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 36,150 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,214,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,217,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,173,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on LCID shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 34.17.

Lucid Group Trading Down 8.4 %

LCID stock opened at 19.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of 23.56. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of 13.25 and a 12 month high of 57.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by 0.25. The company had revenue of 57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 55.56 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

