500 Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,554,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 2,259.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ADC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $76.23 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.36.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 157.87%.

About Agree Realty

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.