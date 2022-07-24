North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $452.80.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock opened at $451.85 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $492.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

