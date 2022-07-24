GoalVest Advisory LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.76. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

