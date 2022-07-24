GoalVest Advisory LLC Invests $37,000 in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 17,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.44.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $101.95 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $276.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,627 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.