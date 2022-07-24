GoalVest Advisory LLC Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.81.

Insider Activity

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 11.4 %

In other news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $202.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.03. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

