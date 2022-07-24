Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $87.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.60. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

