General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Electric from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.43.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

General Electric Stock Performance

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GE stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.01. The stock has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.99%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.