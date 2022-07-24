Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW Stock Down 0.7 %

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.14.

Shares of CDW opened at $170.10 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $152.15 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.20. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

