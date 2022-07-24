Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 124 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 53,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSN opened at $82.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Further Reading

