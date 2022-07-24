Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,812,000 after buying an additional 74,400 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 55.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 192,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after buying an additional 68,425 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $708,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 90.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $99.02 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $108.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

