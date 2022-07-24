Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $382.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.62.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $288.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.27 and a 200 day moving average of $274.87. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.86 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at $49,046,485.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,261 shares of company stock worth $2,601,376. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

