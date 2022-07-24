Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 19,559 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,559 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares US Utilities ETF Price Performance

iShares US Utilities ETF stock opened at $85.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.52. iShares US Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.17 and a fifty-two week high of $94.22.

iShares US Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.