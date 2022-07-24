Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,001 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $99.87 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.79 and a 200-day moving average of $98.38. The firm has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.