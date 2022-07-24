Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,035 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in V.F. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $1,816,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in V.F. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $84.96.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on VFC shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.47.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.