Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 190 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,472 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $130.16 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $147.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.97 and a 200-day moving average of $128.27. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Moffett Nathanson cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.10.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

