Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,363,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,345.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,224.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,200.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,324.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,082.78 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total transaction of $12,317,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,991,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

