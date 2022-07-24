Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 65 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen set a $550.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.89.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $436.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $415.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.04. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $348.02 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 75.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,306,356.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $385,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,539,786.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,376,133 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

