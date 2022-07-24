Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 167 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Westlake by 7.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,770,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 241,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $91.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.72. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $141.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 22.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Westlake from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $1,757,271.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $1,867,863.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,260 shares of company stock worth $9,706,190 over the last three months. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

