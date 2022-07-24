Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Position Increased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 58.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7,194.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,432,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,432,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $341,099.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,923,852 shares in the company, valued at $17,699,438.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,483. 13.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 4.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

