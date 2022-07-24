Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 19,322 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,449 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,322 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $8.40 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.1473 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DB. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.30 ($15.45) to €16.30 ($16.46) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $15.40 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.15) to €13.00 ($13.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Articles

