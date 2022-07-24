Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) PT Lowered to $13.00 at KeyCorp

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ecovyst’s FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Ecovyst from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BWS Financial started coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecovyst presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.05.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38.

Insider Activity at Ecovyst

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ecovyst will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $394,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ecovyst news, insider Michael Feehan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 361,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,898.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $394,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $394,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

