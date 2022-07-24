Pioneer Natural Resources’ (PXD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at MKM Partners

MKM Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $264.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $286.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD opened at $209.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,428 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,468,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

