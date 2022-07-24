DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at KeyCorp

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

DD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.8 %

DD stock opened at $57.26 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kwmg LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000. CWM LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.2% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

