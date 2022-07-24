Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Receives “Buy” Rating from MKM Partners

MKM Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Murphy Oil from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 2.5 %

MUR stock opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.73.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $9,688,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,079,431.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $1,769,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,713,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,793,235.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $9,688,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,079,431.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,498 shares of company stock worth $12,204,359. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth $827,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 190,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,809 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 442,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 26,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

