Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 420 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 52,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $74.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day moving average of $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

