Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $150.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.24. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.