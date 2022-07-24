Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,923 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 74,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.71.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
