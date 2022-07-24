Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $206.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

