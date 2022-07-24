Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 1,727 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 685.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

NYSE:FBHS opened at $68.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.86 and a twelve month high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

