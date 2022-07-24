The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,349 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TD. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.66.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $63.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $58.64 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

